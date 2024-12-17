Keep calm and swim on this winter: Local baby swim teacher partners with virus expert to answer parents’ questions on winter exercise

As the weather gets chillier, this time of year can feel especially tough – especially for those who love being active or spending time outdoors. The cold temperatures and biting winds add an extra challenge, making it harder to stay warm and still enjoy those activities.

For parents and caregivers, the stakes feel even higher. Along with keeping your little ones healthy and active, there’s that added pressure of making sure they don’t catch one of the dreaded winter bugs.

But while the cold season can be tricky, it also brings lots of opportunities for fun, bonding and creating memories. The joy of splashing in an indoor pool while the frost gathers outside means the right preparations can ensure that adults and children alike can enjoy this time of year while staying warm, healthy and happy.

In this guide, Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, with the help of Wendy Barclay, Action Medical Research Chair in Virology at Imperial College London, debunks the myths surrounding winter swimming and provides expert advice on how to make the most out of the colder months for your little ones when it comes to pool time.

Myth 1: Swimming in winter causes colds

One of the biggest misconceptions about winter swimming is that it weakens your child’s immune system and makes them more likely to get ill. In reality, with proper precautions and appropriate water temperatures, swimming can be a safe and beneficial activity for babies – regardless of the season.

Colds are caused by viruses, not the cold weather itself. In fact, children who swim through the winter often catch fewer colds and flu – likely because swimming boosts their fitness and strengthens their immune system. Swimming also helps with appetite, sleep, social interaction and mental wellbeing.

Wendy explains, “The most likely way your child will catch a cold is by close contact with another infected person but, unless you intend to lock them up and stop them playing, there is little you can do to minimise their exposure.”

To help keep your baby warm and healthy after a swim, make sure to dry them off properly and dress them in warm clothes right away. Consider a wetsuit and bring a thermal blanket for some extra warmth after the swim. Also, avoid leaving the pool with your baby wrapped in a wet towel or swimwear. Thick hats, socks and extra towels or layers are always a good idea.

Myth 2: Taking a break from swimming doesn’t make a difference

Some parents decide to pause swimming lessons during the winter months until the weather warms up again. However, skipping swim time can actually affect your child’s confidence in the water. Swimming skills are built through regular practice and, without that consistent exposure, little ones can lose their comfort and ease in the pool.

To make winter swimming a bit easier, start off slow when entering the pool so your child’s body has a chance to adjust to the water temperature. This can help make the experience feel more comfortable and enjoyable. At Water Babies, we are committed to using only pools that are carefully heated to the optimal temperature for babies – ensuring their safety and comfort.

Myth 3: Swimming skills aren’t important in winter

Water safety is something to think about all year long, and regular swimming is one of the best ways to make sure your child is prepared for anything. Swimming lessons teach vital skills like floating, treading water and breathing techniques – skills that could be crucial in an emergency.

Swimming doesn’t just benefit physical health, though – it’s also great for brain development. Studies show that swimming boosts blood flow to the brain, supporting better memory, concentration and cognitive function. By keeping your child in the water all year round, you’re helping them grow physically, mentally and emotionally.

And don’t forget – making sure your child is well-hydrated before swimming is key for their safety and enjoyment. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, muscle cramps and low energy.

At Water Babies, we aim to create a fun, supportive and welcoming atmosphere for all our little swimmers – no matter the season. Our experienced instructors make sure every session is tailored to each child’s needs, so they feel confident and excited in the water, whether it’s summer or winter.

“Please remember that for fit, healthy children who breathe easily and get fresh air and exercise and a good diet, colds are nothing more than a necessary inconvenience,” added Wendy.

“As we embrace the colder months, it’s essential to debunk the myths that hold us back from making the most of this season with our little ones. Winter swimming is not only safe but also a valuable way to support your baby’s physical, emotional and cognitive development. By taking the right precautions, you can turn the challenges of winter into opportunities for growth, bonding and fun. So, bundle up, dive in and enjoy the warmth of shared moments this season brings,” concluded Tamsin.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds