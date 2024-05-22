Juniper House care home raises funds for Dementia UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, staff, and families at Juniper House Care Home came together for a delicious fundraiser in support of Dementia UK! Over cake and cups of tea, the Brackley community enjoyed each other's company while raising a fantastic £170 for Admiral Nurses, specialist dementia nurses who provide vital support to those living with the condition.

The event even got mentioned on BBC Radio Northamptonshire and BBC Radio Three Counties. Naomi, our Administrator and Dementia Champion has given a wonderful interview that really captured what the event was all about. This event was a wonderful example of how our community can unite for a good cause. Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.

