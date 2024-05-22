Juniper House care home raises funds for Dementia UK
Our wonderful Dementia Champions raised an amazing £170 for Dementia UK, by hosting the ‘Time for a Cuppa’ Coffee Morning here at Juniper House.
The event even got mentioned on BBC Radio Northamptonshire and BBC Radio Three Counties. Naomi, our Administrator and Dementia Champion has given a wonderful interview that really captured what the event was all about. This event was a wonderful example of how our community can unite for a good cause. Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.
Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper HouseCare Home commended the staff and residents for their tireless efforts in raising awareness and funds for such a worthy cause. She mentioned that the amount raised was a testament to the dedication and compassion of everyone involved.