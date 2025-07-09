Judges visit Northampton for East Midlands in Bloom competition

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) visited Northampton this week to review colourful floral displays and community planting projects across the town for the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town Council entered the RHS-led competition for the first time this year, competing against other towns and cities in the region for a chance of recognition in one of the largest horticultural campaigns in Europe.

The visit took place on Tuesday, 8th July, when judges were shown various community, council and business planting projects, starting in the town centre where they evaluated the floral displays, hanging baskets and sustainable planters provided by the town council, featuring orange, red, and yellow flowers to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were also shown formal planting at the All Saints’ Memorial Garden and improvements to the Market Square, along with the gardens and green space tended by volunteers at the Northampton Town and County Club, 78 Derngate and St Giles’ Churchyard, where they met with representatives from the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), who have supported work at the churchyard.

Judges touring Billing Road Cemetery (NTC / Stu Vincent Photography)

Northampton Transport Heritage then collected the judges on their vintage red bus and took them on a journey to see horticultural projects at St Andrew's Health care and Workbridge, the Billing Road Cemetery, Bradlaugh Fields and the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation’s garden at the Weston Favell Village Hall.

Planting projects were scored for their horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation, with local groups such as Bees Be Happy, the St Giles’ Community, Friends of Eastfield Park, Friends of Billing Road Cemetery and the Indian-Hindu Welfare Organisation on hand to talk about their work.

Cllr Andrew Kilbride, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: "We're excited to participate in this year's East Midlands in Bloom competition and the feedback and insight we gained from the RHS judges is really valuable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community groups, schools and businesses taking part have made a huge effort, not only to brighten up their neighbourhoods and premises, but also to encourage wildlife and biodiversity.

RHS judge John Constable (right) with Rocky Coles from the St Giles' Community group (NTC / Stu Vincent Photography)

"The competition helps to nurture community pride and wellbeing with the creation of green spaces and the injection of colour that flowers bring - I think many will agree that our town centre is looking fantastic at the moment, especially with the new perennial planting and seating provided by West Northants Council on Abington Street.

“Northampton has a long and successful track record in both the regional and national Bloom competitions thanks to the efforts of the previous borough council and we hope that this year’s entry will re-establish that success.”

Northampton town previously participated in the both the East Midlands and Britain in Bloom competitions for 18 years, earning a Silver Gilt in 2018 and a Gold Award in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The global pandemic and closure of the borough council resulted in a break, but the town council has taken the competition entry forward again this year, working closely with the Northampton Town BID, West Northamptonshire Council’s Park Rangers team and their environmental services contractors Ideverde and Veolia.

Competition participants gathered at Weston Favell Village Hall (NTC / Stu Vincent Photography)

Since re-introducing the Northampton in Bloom scheme in 2021, the town council has extended it to other wards in the parish area and taken steps to make floral displays more environmentally friendly, with sustainable plants and peat-free compost.

John Constable, who is Chair of East Midlands in Bloom and was judging on the day, said: “It has been really enjoyable to meet people who care about where they live and our tour of Northampton demonstrated a real team effort, with clear community outreach and participation.”

The competition results will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.

For more information, please visit: northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/northampton-in-bloom or email: [email protected]