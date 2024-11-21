Joint Fire and Police team for Northamptonshire nominated for collaboration award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Joint Operation Team (JOT) for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Police have been nominated for an Emergency Services Collaboration of the Year award by FIRE Magazine.

The Collaboration of the Year Award recognises an individual or team that has participated in a collaboration which has made a discernible improvement to the community they serve.

The Joint Operations Team (JOT) is a collaboration between Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Police that works to make both Services as best prepared and coordinated for incidents by sharing information and resources.

JOT is the only Fire and Police team focused on joint operations in the country, making it one of a kind.

Police Inspector Alasdair Fraser (left) and Fire's Group Commander Matt Butler are part of the Joint Operations Team

Working together, the Team manages operational procedures, event planning, risk intelligence and provide incident support. JOT also oversees testing and exercising for both individual and joint NFRS and Police responses, as well as multi-agency response with specialist trained officers, vehicles and equipment.

The JOT Team is based at Mereway Fire Station and is made up of twelve members of staff from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue and sixteen from Northamptonshire Police.

JOT Manager Group Commander Matt Butler is proud of the collaboration the JOT team have achieved, and said: “I am delighted and extremely proud that the JOT team have been recognised for the work they do by the Excellence in Fire & Emergency Awards. The nomination highlights how both Fire and Police can successfully collaborate to keep the communities of Northamptonshire safe.

"This nomination is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the JOT Team, and I would like to extend my personal thanks to members of JOT past and present that have contributed to this wonderful recognition.”

Police Inspector Alasdair Fraser, also part of JOT, was pleased that the hard work of the Team has been recognised.

He added: “I am so pleased that the work we do collaboratively and the great impact it has on both the Fire Service and Police has been highlighted, as it is so important to our joint operations.

“To have our work recognised through this nomination is truly rewarding and I am immensely proud of the whole team.”

The tenth anniversary FIRE Magazine Excellence in Fire & Emergency Awards will take place on December 6 in London. The awards are held once a year and gather emergency service chiefs, their teams and services, suppliers, and industry supporters to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Fire and Emergency Services.