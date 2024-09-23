Join us at Juniper House Care Home Brackley for a MacMillan Coffee Morning
The Macmillan Coffee Morning is an annual fundraising event run by Macmillan Cancer Support where people across the UK host and attend Coffee Mornings in aid of Macmillan. This event is part of our community engagement program, aimed at bringing people together and making a positive impact. Your attendance will help raise vital funds for MacMillan Cancer Support, providing essential services and care for individuals affected by cancer.
Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House says, we are really proud to be taking part in this noble cause, raising crucial funds and awareness for MacMillan Cancer support. We look forward to seeing you at Juniper House. Mark your calendars for 27th September and join us for a lovely morning of coffee, cake, and community spirit!
Event Details:
• Date: 27th September 2024 • Time: 10:00 am - 12:30 pm • Location: Coffee shop, Juniper House Care Home, Candleford Close, Brackley
Juniper House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia care and respite care.
