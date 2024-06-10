Join Merged Futures 6 at University of Northampton on June 14!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the resounding success of last year's event, Merged Futures 6 promises to elevate the excitement and engagement to unprecedented heights. With an array of dynamic sessions and a diverse lineup of exhibitors, this year's showcase is set to be an unforgettable experience for attendees from all walks of life.
Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in groundbreaking discussions and hands-on experiences, exploring the intersection of technology and humanity. From virtual reality initiatives promoting independence in children with special educational needs to innovative solutions revolutionising healthcare and education, Merged Futures 6 will offer a glimpse into the transformative power of technology.
Throughout the day, attendees can choose from a variety of captivating sessions tailored to their interests. They can dive into the remarkable advancements in virtual reality (VR) technology and its impact on culture, and heritage, explore the role of digital sustainability and AI, or discover how AI is reshaping education and digital marketing landscapes.
Highlighting the agenda are keynote sessions featuring VR Therapies founder Rebecca Gill, alongside Nicola Holland from Billing Brook School and Pedro Santos from West Northamptonshire Council, showcasing the transformative power of technology in improving lives.
In addition to thought-provoking talks, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with leading exhibitors, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft, the University of Northampton, Dr Mu Mu, Hublet, Iris IoT, Northampton Film Festival, RiVR and West Northamptonshire Council who will be showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, IoT, and digital marketing.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and connect with industry pioneers at Merged Futures 6. Admission is free, but registration is required. Secure your spot today and join us in shaping the future of technology.