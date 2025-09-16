Jobcentres stepping up to help young education leavers across Northamptonshire become work-ready

Jobcentre Plus is stepping up efforts to support young people in Northamptonshire as they make the leap from education into employment.

With a focus on practical skills, confidence-building, and personalised guidance, jobcentres are helping people of all ages find work an example of this is in Daventry where their unemployment register has been reduced by 4% for customers aged 18 to 24 and 13% for customers aged 50plus

Julie Pritchard from Northamptonshire jobcentres said: “Our dedicated Work Coaches are fully equipped to deliver a wide range of personalised support services tailored specifically for young people. From expert guidance on job searching to free training opportunities, CV writing, and help with job applications and interview techniques — we’re here to help every step of the way.

“For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our Youth Employability Coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support. We also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training.

Community Matters

Young people can also take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs — all designed to build skills, boost confidence, and connect them directly with employers.

“We’re working with employers, organising pre-employment training and jobsfairs including a Successful Community Wellbeing Event in Daventry

Daventry Jobcentre Plus hosted its first-ever Community Wellbeing Event on September 10, bringing together local organisations to showcase support services that promote wellbeing and help residents move closer to employment.

The event welcomed 38 attendees, two-thirds of whom were Jobcentre Plus customers. Unlike typical referral-based events, attendees came voluntarily, offering a clear view of genuine interest in community support.

Organisations present included Mind, The Lowdown, Alcoholics Anonymous, Everyone Active, Daventry Volunteer Centre, and others offering help with mental health, addiction, volunteering, learning, and physical activity.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive:

Over 85% of attendees rated the event useful and well-located.

Providers praised the steady footfall, quality conversations, and networking opportunities.

Suggestions included more advertising and larger display space.

DWP staff were on hand to support attendees and share information on Access to Work, Disability Confident, and the Health Adjustment Passport. Special thanks were extended to Katie and the Work Coaches for their support.

Plans are already underway for a follow-up event in six months, building on the success of this pilot and incorporating feedback from attendees and providers.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said:“Today’s figures show signs of progress with economic inactivity and redundancies continuing to fall.

“But we must futureproof our workforce by giving people the opportunities and skills they need to secure the jobs of tomorrow. It is vital that our £240 million Get Britain Working plan is felt by people across the country, whether it’s through targeted support for young people entering the workforce, or joining up work, health and skills support.

“The true strength of the UK’s economy lies in the British people, which is why we are unlocking opportunity in every part of the country to drive forward economic growth under our Plan for Change.”