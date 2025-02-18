Jobcentre Plus specialist work coaches available to help customers reach their full potential and improve lives

Julie Pritchard from Northamptonshire’s Partnership Team said: “With spring just around the corner we’re looking forward to helping more jobseekers and local businesses".

For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience.

This along with specialist services through the Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career. For employers we can host recruitment days and identify suitable applicants to fill their vacancies, and we’d encourage them to get in touch to find out more.

We have vacancies in virtually every sector, including many in hospitality and health care.

Disability Employer Advisers are making a real difference for people’s lives by working in partnership with local providers such as Workbridge in Northampton.

An example of this is Mark from Northampton’s story as told by Richard Draper.

Richard Draper is a Disability Employment Adviser at Northampton Jobcentre, this is Richard’s account of Mark’s path to Workbridge:

“I first met Mark as part of DEA assistance July 2024.

Our Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall visits Workbridge in Northampton earlier this month - From left to right -Dr Sanjith Kamath Workbridge’ s Executive Medical Director and Deputy CEO, Liz Kendall, and Jenny Lane, Education Manager at Workbridge

It was a long initial discussion about where Mark was now, the past & the future. He had been living with mental health problems for about 16 years and managing to work.

Mark had decided that it was time to take control of his MH having not worked since lockdown, barely leaving the house, except to shop once a week.

A new provision provided by Workbridge – St Andrew’s Healthcare was brought to my attention via my Disability Employment Adviser Leader – David Gillings

The programme is titled: Community Skills and Wellbeing, allowing participants to participate in creative projects learning something new with employability support

Now we all know that some of the ways to improve and keep good mental health is to establish routine and learn something new and I thought this would be ideal for Mark.

I broached the subject at our next meeting, again signposting and sending him the details, but he thought it was ‘too soon’. “Why not enquire in any case? What is there to lose in finding out more?”

Mark contacted Workbridge and spoke to a supportive and helpful person, who allayed his fears. I received this email from Mark - "Thanks for the chat earlier. I called Workbridge and spoke to a really nice guy who talked me through what they do.

Thanks again. I really appreciate the support”

It was agreed he start on the next cohort 15/11/24, which Mark duly did. I continued my appointments with Mark offering support and encouragement. Mark started on the Food and Health option making sourdough. You must look after sourdough!

After a couple of sessions with the Workbridge programme I could hear a positivity in Mark’s voice and the way in which he was talking, this coupled with therapy has without doubt helped with his outlook and confidence.

Mark progressed so much, that his mentors at Workbridge are asking him to volunteer to support future participants. Mark is still on his journey and not every day is the same, but…… What Progress!

So, how did we get here? as DEA/work coach, we take time to listen, hear what’s been said, build rapport and most importantly maintain continuity of contact. Of course it’s Mark who deserves congratulations. He made the initial approaches, committed himself to taking part and found the benefits. I continue to support Mark with his next steps.

Mark says:

I feel like Workbridge has helped me to start living again.

“Once I build up my confidence and figure out what I want to do, I think the next step will be looking at employment. I’m so grateful to the Workbridge team and really want to tell anyone out there who may be struggling with their mental health and may have lost all hope, that there are people who can really help. I am a real-life example.”

The Community Skills and Wellbeing course was made possible courtesy of a £60,000 grant provided through the central Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) via West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The programme is part of a wider initiative aimed at enhancing local skills and fostering positive change within the community.