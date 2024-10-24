J&J® Global Fulfilment appoints head of strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, Northampton-based J&J® Global Fulfilment has appointed Alessandro Vecchi as head of strategy to lead service and solution evolution and innovation, and drive forward internationalisation strategies for clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alessandro brings with him over a decade of experience in operations, distribution and transport management across various global organisations. Prior to joining J&J®, Alessandro served as the head of strategic account management at TikTok, where he led the account management team for Fulfilment by TikTok, with a focus on growing the offering. He has also held roles including transport manager at Abercrombie & Fitch and operations manager at Arcese.

Leveraging his experience in the fulfilment and eCommerce sector, Alessandro will be responsible for driving J&J’s global growth by pushing forward clients’ international expansion in line with the development of Navigator™, the world-class internationalisation consultancy for eCommerce brands. Central to this will be the development of a wider network of strategic partners to enhance J&J’s service offerings. Additionally, he will be collaborating closely with the CEO to develop actionable plans for key growth initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his appointment, Alessandro said: “What first attracted me to J&J® the way it works closely with brands to become a key strategic partner to support going global, or even developing a multichannel strategy. The way they work to plan and enable long-term growth for customers is very unique in the industry. This, paired with the industry leading performance technology makes J&J® the perfect next step in my career

Alessandro Vecchi

“I’m excited to be part of a business that not only leads in the logistics sector, but also places such a strong emphasis on teamwork, innovation and investing in its people. The way the team empowers employees and fosters collaboration is incredibly refreshing. Here’s to the coming years, and the longer-term strategic growth we can achieve.”

Simon Wheeler, chief sales and marketing officer at J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “Bringing Alessandro onboard was the obvious next step to continue our recent growth. His experience in the fulfilment industry, and his drive and fresh perspectives will help us drive forward further global growth.”