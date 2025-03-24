Janey Lee Grace brings radio magic to BBC Northampton as stand-In for Bernie Keith

BBC Radio Northampton listeners have been treated to a familiar voice as broadcaster and author Janey Lee Grace takes the helm for Bernie Keith.

With her signature warmth and enthusiasm, Janey’s return to the airwaves has been met with an outpouring of support, especially as she reconnects with audiences following the passing of her long-time colleague, Steve Wright. Over the course of two weeks, she’s bringing an exciting mix of celebrity guests, local talent, and uplifting conversation, making her stand-in stint a must-listen for fans of great radio.

Janey, who was a key part of Steve Wright’s legendary radio team, expressed her delight at reconnecting with listeners. “It’s wonderful to be back on the air and to feel the love from the audience,” she shared. “Steve was such an inspiration, and it’s a privilege to keep the spirit of great radio alive.”

Listeners flooded the show with messages of support and appreciation, welcoming Janey’s return to the microphone. Many remarked on the uplifting energy she brought, a quality that has endeared her to audiences for years.

Over the two weeks, Janey along with BBC Northampton producers have lined up some exciting guests. Among them is Bobby Wilson, son of the legendary Jackie Wilson, who will share stories of his father’s musical legacy. Also joining the show is 80's pop icon Limahl, best known for his hit Never Ending Story, Sharon Nolan, who is starring in Menopause the Musical 2 in Northampton, and Bobby Davro who brings an Easter Panto to The Old Savoy.

In addition to these high-profile guests, Janey is shining a spotlight on local talent, featuring actors from Northamptonshire’s thriving theatre scene as well as local business owners making a difference in the community.

With her infectious passion and deep connection to radio, Janey Lee Grace is ensuring that Bernie Keith’s listeners remain entertained and inspired during his absence. As Janey says 'Its big shoes to fill' Her temporary return to the airwaves has been a hit, proving once again the enduring power of great radio.