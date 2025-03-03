Jammie Networking event at SCCYC on St James Mill Road for Northampton charities and community groups

Meet JAM From left: Julia Harris, Mandy Lagden, Ann Brebner

There are so many small, charitable groups here in Northampton, and not far away, these 3 friends that go by the name of JAM (Julia – Ann – Mandy) voluntarily do what they can to support the amazing people that run these groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you a good cause of any kind that would like to try their Jammie Networking? Its every 3 months, free and a chance to talk, as a group, to like-minded people, in a supportive space. The next one is on 19th March at the SCCYC on St James Mill Road. This is the link you need to book your space: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jam-networking-meeting-tickets-1204705629969. Outside of the networking meetings JAM run a FB Group for charities/groups to keep in contact.

Would you like to be a part of a one day event at The Gatherings in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre for Small Charity Week? The date is now confirmed for Friday 27th June and is for all local charities/good causes to be a part of. Please make contact if you want more details on how to book a space, to raise awareness of what you do and maybe run a fun fundraiser to raise some funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through January and February JAM have helped Home-Start Northampton to re-home office furniture to other local groups, have delivered donated sleeping bags and blankets to Project 16:15, de-cluttered a much needed space at Community Spaces Northampton’s Briar Hill hub, supported The Seddon Legacy Project in the planning of a new programme, run a raffle for Northants Send Mummas and just completed their first #JAMMIE400 (a fundraiser that runs for a month and aims to raise at least £400 for a local group). Running through February, it raised almost £600 for The Seddon Legacy Project

If you would like to know more about anything mentioned here, need their help, or would like to help them in anyway please email [email protected] or find them on FB/LinkedIn – Jam Helping Out