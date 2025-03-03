Jammie Networking event at SCCYC on St James Mill Road for Northampton charities and community groups
Are you a good cause of any kind that would like to try their Jammie Networking? Its every 3 months, free and a chance to talk, as a group, to like-minded people, in a supportive space. The next one is on 19th March at the SCCYC on St James Mill Road. This is the link you need to book your space: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jam-networking-meeting-tickets-1204705629969. Outside of the networking meetings JAM run a FB Group for charities/groups to keep in contact.
Would you like to be a part of a one day event at The Gatherings in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre for Small Charity Week? The date is now confirmed for Friday 27th June and is for all local charities/good causes to be a part of. Please make contact if you want more details on how to book a space, to raise awareness of what you do and maybe run a fun fundraiser to raise some funds.
Through January and February JAM have helped Home-Start Northampton to re-home office furniture to other local groups, have delivered donated sleeping bags and blankets to Project 16:15, de-cluttered a much needed space at Community Spaces Northampton’s Briar Hill hub, supported The Seddon Legacy Project in the planning of a new programme, run a raffle for Northants Send Mummas and just completed their first #JAMMIE400 (a fundraiser that runs for a month and aims to raise at least £400 for a local group). Running through February, it raised almost £600 for The Seddon Legacy Project
If you would like to know more about anything mentioned here, need their help, or would like to help them in anyway please email [email protected] or find them on FB/LinkedIn – Jam Helping Out