Jackpot! Northamptonshire housebuilder opens up £12,000 fund for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Northamptonshire.

Redrow South Midlands, builders of Kingsland Park on Goodward Avenue, is launching a £12,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations, and individuals as possible – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for art supplies to help local Brownies to get creative, a search and rescue team in need of new lifejackets, or a local children’s group wishing to go on their first ever camp out, Redrow South Midlands’ initiative can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £40,000 to winners including Thomas’s fund, which provides music therapy to sick children in Northamptonshire.

Redrow South Midlands

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We always try to do our bit to help create thriving communities in and around our developments, with the success of previous community funds, we knew we had to go bigger this year, adding £2,000 more to the pot, helping even more people in our community.

“We would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip. This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas.”

The fund will open on 10th June and will close at midnight on 6th September 2024.