It’s definitely NOT a load of rubbish - World Clean Up Day on Brackmills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A day of litter picking took place on Northampton’s Brackmills Industrial Estate this month – all part of the globally recognised World Clean Up Day.

The Brackmills event, organised in partnership with Wickes and Northants Litter Wombles – saw more than 100 employees from across the estate join forces to find, collect and bag litter.

Using the BID’s litter picking equipment and supported by the BID team, a host of businesses took part, including Baxter Healthcare, CEVA Logistics, ACS Staffing Solutions, DSV, Barclays, igus UK, Bechtle, Wickes and Stanley Black & Decker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice Chair of Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID) Charlotte Patrick helped to co-ordinate the dedicated clean-up day: “Thank you to everyone who took part. We are all extremely proud of our estate and bringing everyone together for this event wasn’t just fun, it also resulted in dozens of bags of rubbish being collected. Our estate has never sparkled so brightly!”

User the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Sarah Steers, Co-Chair of the Wickes Wellbeing Network, added: "At Wickes we are big on what matters. We take our environmental and social responsibility very seriously which is why we wanted to recognise World Clean Up Day in a meaningful way.

“I also recognise the benefits of volunteering at the same time as encouraging regular exercise with our colleagues. I was delighted so many organisations on Brackmills got behind our vision of holding a big community litter pick and got involved. Here's to next year!”

Brackmills, home to more than 180 businesses and 11,000 employees, has held Business Improvement District (BID) status for 15 years, an initiative which has seen businesses pool an annual levy and use these funds exclusively for the benefit of the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the estate resident businesses voted for further five years of BID status and one of the BID’s objectives is ‘provide a smart, tidy and safe environment and a focus on sustainability’.

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, explained: “Thank you to everyone who took part. We take pride in our estate and, along with community events such as this one, we fund street cleaning and landscaping and invest in improved signage for our cycle ways and footpaths.”

The new five-year Brackmills BID, in place since June 2024, has the following objectives:

Objective 1 - Infrastructure

To provide a great infrastructure and a smart working environment for businesses to operate and people and services to access and move around, safely and effectively.

Objective 2 – Crime Prevention and Safety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To work closely with the Police and others to maintain a safe and secure working environment for freight transport, all vehicles, customers and people who work on the estate.

Objective 3 – Environment and Sustainability

To provide a smart, tidy and safe environment and focus on sustainability, exploring options for electric vehicle charging points – supporting businesses on their low carbon journeys.

Objective 4 – Supporting Businesses and People

To continue to support businesses on Brackmills to grow and develop, ensuring a great working environment in which people can thrive.

Get in touch, ask questions, get involved. Visit: https://brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk