It all started with a letter: My meeting with Arctic Convoy/D-Day/Far East veteran Alec Penstone
Alec's story is well worth looking up. His recall of his national service and of social events that happened so many decades ago is astonishing.
He trained as a submarine detector, took part in the Arctic Convoys and served on HMS Campania during the Normandy Campaign.
He was posted to the Far East just two days after marrying his beloved Gladys, (who he was married to for 78 years).
I write to him once a week and ring once or twice a week and every time he tells me something that stops me in my tracks. Thankfully, his story has been saved for future generations in his book 'My Ten and a Half Arctic Convoys.' I received a reply from Alec and a copy of his book which was a wonderful surprise.
He is always in demand to tell his stories to people of all ages from all over the world. Alec is once again making the trip to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day to privately reflect on his own involvement in the campaign but to also remember his many friends and comrades that did not return.
It was on the 26th April 2024 that I travelled to the Union Jack Club in London to surprise Alec who was attending the launch of the D-Day commemorations with other veterans. It was a simply joyous and unforgettable moment. Lest we ever forget such men.