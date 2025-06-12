Invisible crisis: Isolated Northamptonshire fathers face mental health struggles as SENDS 4 Dad founder Paul Meadows urges UK support

SENDS 4 Dad at their interview with ITV Anglia news

SENDS 4 Dad is asking for their supporters to contact their local MP and request them to go to their Parliamentary Reception organised by Lucy Rigby MP for 3pm to 5pm in Portcullis House.

Families raising children with SEND face enormous challenges, but male carers remain overlooked in discussions about support. Mental health struggles among fathers of disabled children are largely invisible, yet research shows:

41% of parents/carers of SEND children have considered suicide, with only half seeking help (University of Birmingham).

Men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women, and the highest suicide rate is among men aged 45-49—yet support for male carers remains scarce.

Public services primarily engage with mothers, leaving dads feeling isolated and detached from their children.

“Fathers and male carers of children with SEND face an invisible crisis—struggling with isolation, mental health challenges, and a lack of support. For too long, our voices have gone unheard. We need investment in community-led groups and recognition of the unique pressures we face. The Parliamentary reception on July 15th is a vital opportunity to push for change and ensure male carers get the support they deserve.” > — Paul Meadows, Founder of SENDS 4 Dad

SENDS 4 Dad boat trip

Despite limited resources, grassroots dad support groups, including SENDS 4 Dad (Northamptonshire), Amaze (Sussex), and SEND for the Dad’s – Nottingham, have emerged to meet growing demand. These groups create safe spaces for fathers, helping them combat isolation, share experiences, and access support. However, without targeted investment, many of these groups may disappear, placing added pressure on mental health services and families.

On 15th July, representatives from dads’ support groups will attend a Parliamentary reception to highlight the urgent need for action. We urge the UK government to:

Fund and expand male carer support groups to prevent crisis intervention. Increase visibility of dads and male carers within SEND communities. Reduce stigma and encourage male carers to seek help. Recognize male carers as a suicide risk group, ensuring adequate mental health resources.