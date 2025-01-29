International Lego Day at local care home

Some of the Lego models created by residents and pupils on International Lego Day, on display in the reception of Collingtree Park Care Home.

The residents and staff at Collingtree Park Care Home on Windingbrook Lane in Collingtree Park had a fantastic time sharing a wonderful morning of building and creativity on International Lego Day, they were joined by a group of local school children.

Every year on January 28th, Lego fans and enthusiasts around the world come together to celebrate all things Lego and the creator of the iconic brick, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen who submitted his patent for Lego on January 28th 1958.

Not only an enjoyable and source of entertainment Lego can and has been a great tool in education. Many schools and colleges across the country have incorporated it into their learning, with Lego promoting problem solving, teamwork and helping with spatial awareness.

At Collingtree Park the residents and Pupils of Briar Hill Primary School had a great morning of intergenerational fun, by building various creations and sharing in the joy of creativity along with their Teacher's and the Activities Team at Collingtree Park. Roy a resident said "It has been so lovely to share in the joy that Lego has brought on International Lego Day, it has reminded lots of us of playing with our children and grandchildren with Lego"

Briar Hill Pupils building their models

Rosalyn James, General Manager of Collingtree Park Care Home, said: "It is wonderful to see how something as simple as Lego can bridge the generations and bring everyone together and spark not only creativity but reminiscence as well, I think pretty much everyone remembers playing with Lego at some point in their lives. Some of the residents and school children are very talented model makers."