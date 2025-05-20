InstaVolt announce Summer Special EV charging rate at the Winchester Superhub

The Winchester Superhub is the first InstaVolt site to feature an on-site solar farm.

InstaVolt, the UK’s leading ultra-rapid EV charging operator, is launching a new summer special rate exclusively at its flagship Winchester Superhub just in time for the school holidays to help Northampton drivers make savings on all of their journeys this summer.

From now until 31st August 2025, contactless and roaming customers at the Superhub will benefit from a reduced rate of 54p per kWh whatever they use to charge with, and whenever they charge.*

Those using the free InstaVolt app and InstaVolt RFID cards will continue to benefit from the rate of 50p per kWh at the Superhub.*

The Superhub, strategically located near the busy A34 and close to the M3 has 44 accessible, ultra-rapid chargers and an onsite Starbucks café, children’s play area and dedicated dog walking zone, so it’s an ideal pitstop for drivers making long or short road trips this summer.

The Winchester Superhub is the first InstaVolt site to feature an on-site solar farm featuring 870 panels and advanced battery storage systems (960kW/4MWh total capacity).

These innovations reduce reliance on the national grid, enabling the site to generate and store clean energy, delivering consistent, cost-effective power, especially during peak hours and ensuring these savings are passed back to the consumer with these special rate tariffs.

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, commented: "With the summer holidays fast approaching, and thanks to the innovative onsite Solar to battery technology system installed, we're proud to offer a special rate at our Winchester Superhub to help EV drivers power their journeys for less.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to making rapid charging both accessible and affordable, while delivering the quality experience InstaVolt is known for."