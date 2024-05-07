Instagram hit for students at Hunsbury Park Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With SATs upcoming Year 6 children all over the country are getting nervous, so students at Hunsbury Park Primary School made a video about all the other things they were proud of, that the assessments wouldn't show.

They definitely hit the nail on the head because within 48 hours they had over four hundred thousand views and messages of support coming in, not only from all over the UK but from Germany and even Australia as well.

