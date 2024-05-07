Instagram hit for students at Hunsbury Park Primary School
When Hunsbury Park Primary School posted an Instagram Reel they weren't expecting to have responses from the other side of the world.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
With SATs upcoming Year 6 children all over the country are getting nervous, so students at Hunsbury Park Primary School made a video about all the other things they were proud of, that the assessments wouldn't show.
They definitely hit the nail on the head because within 48 hours they had over four hundred thousand views and messages of support coming in, not only from all over the UK but from Germany and even Australia as well.
With a week to go before the assessments the children are busily revising and this support will give them a great boost. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6ibiYuoFyI/