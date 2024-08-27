Inspiring young people to get active, BORN TO MOVE boosts youth fitness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts that manages the leisure centres in North Northamptonshire, is delighted to announce a new and innovative programme – BORN TO MOVE; designed to improve the physical health and wellbeing of young people across the region.

In conjunction with local schools, the BORN TO MOVE programmecombines fitness with fun, encouraging physical activity among children and teenagers, which has been implemented across North Northamptonshire, with great success.

BORN TO MOVE, backed by world renowned group exercise provider Les Mills; is a programme that allows local schools to opt in to free Born to Move digital workouts to enhance the P.E. curriculum and enrich school assemblies. The programme has already been implemented across 16 schools in the Rushden area and is being heralded as a huge success.

The programme provides a range of 30 or 45 minute classes that focus on dance, martial arts, yoga fitness and more. Teachers benefit from complimentary virtual coaching, which supports colleagues and pupils in facilitating the classes. Designated fitness leads take part in Virtual coach training, which they can then use to mentor and train pupils to lead classes in school. With classes often attracting up to 30 participants, encouraging pupils to instruct the sessions supports youth leadership programmes, providing peer-to-peer motivation, and boosting their sense of self-worth.

Born to Move Member

Justine Davies, Global Business Developer at Les Mills commented about the BORN TO MOVE programme and membership opportunity that Freedom Leisure has developed in North Northamptonshire; “I am incredibly excited and proud to be working with Freedom Leisure on the Schools BORN TO MOVE membership initiative. This innovative outreach programme is a game-changer for encouraging physical activity in North Northamptonshire. By integrating this resource into local schools, we are not only enhancing the opportunity to participate in a programme which is flexible to the needs of the children and young people in the school, but also fostering a lifelong love for movement among our children and adolescents.”

Justine continued; “The positive feedback from educators and students alike has been overwhelming, and it’s heartening to see the significant impact on their fitness, mental health, and overall well-being. With the support of Freedom Leisure, we are making physical activity accessible and enjoyable for all, and I look forward to seeing this programme grow and inspire even more young people to lead active, healthy lives.”

In addition to BORN TO MOVE Programme in schools, Freedom Leisure developed a BORN TO MOVE product that provides pupils at local schools who are part of the BORN TO MOVE Programme, a low-cost option to attend the centres regularly and take part in other fun and active sessions. This membership is available at The Pemberton Centre, Splash Leisure Pool and The Nene Centre.

Wesley Neville, Freedom Leisure’s Healthy Communities Manager added: “Since launching the BORN TO MOVE Memberships, there has been an increase in 8 to 17-year olds using the facilities. To date, 221 young individuals have enrolled, the programme’s success in North Northamptonshire has inspired other Healthy Communities Managers across Freedom Leisure to consider similar initiatives, which is very exciting for the company.”

Richard, a fitness lead at one local primary school says: “BORN TO MOVE has been a real hit. My class sees it as an end-of-day treat. Our after-school club uses it when the weather stops them from going outside to play. For free resources, they are great and add something extra to our P.E and fitness curriculum.”

13-year-old BORN TO MOVE participant Jacob attests to the positive influence the programme has had on him: “It’s helped me get fitter and feel better in myself. I’ve found it’s helped with my mental health because I feel like I’m accomplishing something. My discipline has improved and it’s helping me go forward in life.”

Rozia, a parent of a child who regularly uses the BORN TO MOVE Membership expressed how she has noticed the benefits: “I’m so pleased with the service Freedom Leisure is providing. My son is always very keen to come and speaks highly of all the staff. The Freedom Leisure centres have really had a positive impact on his mental health and well-being.”

The success of the BORN TO MOVE programme underscores the significance of integrating physical fitness into educational settings and community programmes, reflecting a broader understanding that fitness is not only about physical health, but also fostering a sense of achievement and well-being.

For more information about the BORN TO MOVE Programme in local schools or BORN TO MOVE Membership for young people across North Northamptonshire, please click here to visit our website.