In pictures: Britain’s Got Talent finalists ‘Northants Sings Out’ spur on charity runners at this year’s London Marathon

Thirty singers from the award-winning choir, who reached the finals of the ITV1 talent show last year after singing rousing renditions of classic hits such as ‘Show Me Love’, joined Barnardo’s volunteers, supporters, and runners’ family and friends at the first cheer station on the 26.2-mile route.

The choir treated the crowds and the 56,000 Marathon runners, including 175 participants raising funds for Barnardo’s, to uplifting performances of tunes including Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ and Madonna’s hit ‘Music’, at the cheer station in Greenwich, just after the five-mile mark.

Polly Debnam, Barnardo’s Event Fundraising Officer, said: “We’re so proud of our incredible Barnardo’s London Marathon runners, both in the huge achievement of taking part and completing the race, and in their dedication to raising thousands of pounds to support Barnardo’s work across the UK.

“Each year, our runners tell us how much of a boost they feel from every person who cheers and shouts words of encouragement at every stage along the route. That’s why our Marathon Cheer Stations are so important, and we can’t thank Northants Sings Out enough for joining Barnardo’s and giving a huge boost to the runners and our supporters with their phenomenal performances. They really were a highlight of the day!”

Gareth Fuller, Choir Director at Northants Sings Out added: “We were absolutely thrilled to support Barnardo’s at this year’s London Marathon and bring some positive energy to the thousands of runners who take part.

“We know how tirelessly every single Barnardo’s runner trained ahead of the Marathon and put in so much work to raise much-needed funds for the charity. We hope our performances spurred them on and showed just how much support they had for every step along the way!”

Northants Sings Out was founded in 2014 and is made up of voices from across Northamptonshire, ranging from ages 25 to 65. The choir is led by founder and conductor, Gareth Fuller, who is credited for directing the choir at Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher’s sell-out shows across the UK. Northants Sings Out appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2024, wowing the audience with their joyful performances, before making it to the final, watched by almost seven million people.

Across the UK, 175 runners represented Barnardo’s at the London Marathon, with a fundraising target of £315,000. The money raised will support hundreds of thousands of children, young people and families across the UK, through more than 750 services.

A recent survey for Barnardo’s found that every week, one in five parents in the Midlands (20%) must buy unhealthy food for their children because they can’t afford healthier options. Of those, more than half (54%) said they were worried about what they were feeding their children. Barnardo’s children’s services work with families across the UK, including Northamptonshire, to support a range of needs in local communities, including help and guidance around food and nutrition.

Barnardo’s Acting Regional Director of Children’s Services for the Central Region, Adam Cooper said: “We know from our work in the community that many parents are making big sacrifices to make sure their children have the best food they can afford.

“But the reality is that high prices mean healthy food is out of reach for many families living in poverty, as it becomes harder to buy, cook and eat good food. This, in turn, can make the food their children eat a huge source of worry for parents.

“Missing out on a balanced, nutritious diet has a huge impact on a child’s health and wellbeing. Barnardo’s is here to support the families who need us most across the region to put healthy food on the table. We do this in whatever way we can, whether helping with access to fresh food and healthy shopping vouchers; running cooking classes, events and workshops; giving help and guidance; or sourcing low energy cookers, so that children can enjoy a warm, nutritious meal more often.”

Barnardo’s charity places are now open for those who fancy taking on the challenge of the London Marathon in 2026. Visit barnardos.org.uk/events/2026-tcs-london-marathon to find out more.

1 . Contributed Northants Sings Out perform for runners at the Barnardo's cheer station at the London Marathon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Northants Sings Out perform for runners at the Barnardo's cheer station at the London Marathon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Northants Sings Out perform for runners at the Barnardo's cheer station at the London Marathon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales