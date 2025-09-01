IMPAKT Housing & Support steps in to secure homes for over 180 residents in Northamptonshire

IMPAKT Housing & Support completed the transfer of supported housing services for over 180 residents in Northamptonshire on Monday 1st September, ensuring continuity of accommodation and support following the recent situation with previous provider NAASH.

The registered housing provider, which has operated supported accommodation services for 39 years, has moved quickly to take on the services, preventing potential homelessness for over 180 vulnerable residents. IMPAKT currently manages over 230 units of accommodation across Bedford, Luton and Peterborough, with a track record of delivering stable, high-quality housing support.

Residents have been assured that their accommodation is secure and their support will continue. IMPAKT's immediate priority is ensuring stability and maintaining the support networks residents rely on.

Paul Hunt, CEO of IMPAKT Housing & Support, said: "Our absolute priority is the residents and ensuring they feel secure in their homes. We understand this has been an unsettling time, and we want to reassure everyone that their accommodation is safe and their support will continue. We're committed to working closely with each resident and listening to their needs.

"IMPAKT has nearly four decades of experience supporting people through challenging times. We're here for the long term, and we look forward to working with West Northamptonshire Council and other local services to ensure the best possible outcomes for everyone affected."

The transition is being carefully managed to ensure minimal disruption. IMPAKT's experienced team is working to maintain consistency and familiarity for all residents during this period.

Across its existing services, 92% of residents report being treated fairly and with respect, while 86% express satisfaction with their overall experience at IMPAKT Housing.

IMPAKT Housing & Support is a registered provider that has been supporting vulnerable individuals since 1986. Beyond its housing services in Bedford and Luton, the organisation operates domestic abuse support services across the East of England, runs a community food larder, and operates social enterprise retail stores. IMPAKT maintains a 99% occupancy rate with just 0.4% rent arrears, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable, well-managed services.