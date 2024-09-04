Immigration advice and support boosted in Northamptonshire thanks to charity partnership

A free, independent and confidential immigration advice service is now available for people living in West Northamptonshire – thanks to a new partnership between two local charities Community Law Service and Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council (NREC).

Community Law Service, which provides specialist housing, benefits, fuel, debt as well as immigration advice, submitted a successful funding application to West Northamptonshire Council earlier this year and by partnering with the NREC it is now providing a single point of contact for people seeking immigration advice in the west of the county.

The two charities are expected to assist at least 300 people a year extra thanks to this partnership.

Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Service, explained: “This partnership means we can now complement and enhance the current funding available to residents, which in no way provides enough resources to meet current demand.

"We are offering casework appointments, weekly drop-in advice sessions and are working hard to support particularly hard to reach groups such as undocumented residents and rough sleepers without secure immigration status.

“Immigration casework is often lengthy and complex, made longer by significant Home Office delays. Extensive evidence and documentation is often required and time-consuming fee waiver applications are needed. This means multiple appointments are required which is why we are as flexible as possible with the service we provide.”

Anjona Roy, CEO of NREC, added: “We know there is a huge need for low cost and free immigration advice locally. We work not just with migrants but also with British nationals who may be trying to get loved ones over here. We support people who

came here on a student visa, have taken out an essential role within a public service such as a school or hospital where those skills are really needed, and need to change their visa status.

“Other residents may have entered the area with a legal immigration status, but due a relationship breakdown or employment change have an urgent need for advice.

In the last two months, for example, we’ve had 18 cases of people on Skilled Worker Visas coming to us because they are facing problems. What they have and what they were promised has not been delivered.”

In the leadup to their grant submission, both Community Law Service and NREC did extensive research to identify need and expected spikes in immigration advice demand.

They are predicting a surge in cases at the end of this year and in 2025 and 2026 when the Homes for Ukraine visas end.

Sarah explained: “At the moment, most Ukrainian refugees arriving in 2022 were given a three-year visa, which has since been extended by a further 18 months. Unless the immigration rules change, those on the Homes for Ukraine visa will need to switch to another visa (skilled worker or spouse or dependant) in order to remain in the country.

Community Law Service’s experienced team have been delivering specialist immigration advice since 2002. The charity dealt with 363 immigration cases in 2023-2024.

Want to find out more? Call 01604 235700 or email [email protected].

You can also view further details here: https://www.communitylawservice.org.uk/west-northants-immigration-advice-service/