Director wins internationally recognised award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Director of Midwifery has won a DAISY Leader Award for the inspirational and compassionate way she has supported the service.

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Director of Midwifery Ilene Machiva was nominated for the award by Maternity Workforce Matron Samukeliso Sibanda.

Her nomination reads:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilene with her award and some of the Midwifery Team

“Ilene joined the Trust at a critical stage. She has proved to be a grounded leader who put in systems for the Senior Midwifery Team and for the workforce at large.

“She demonstrated a true transformational leadership style, transforming the service in the time she served.

“A true inclusive leader who leads within her team. A role model to many junior leaders, she leads the service with confidence. She plays the Trust values and is happy to “lift as she climbs”, supporting her team to continue to grow.

“Ilene is a credit to the NHS and it is a shame to see her go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilene received her DAISY Leader Award from UHN Chief Nurse Julie Hogg.

Ilene received a special DAISY Nurse Leader certificate, a specially designed DAISY recognition pin and a unique Healer’s Touch sculpture.

Ilene joined Northampton General Hospital in November 2022 as Deputy Director of Midwifery and then progressed to Director of Midwifery. She became UHN Director of Midwifery in November 2024 and is now moving on to become Director of Midwifery at Cambridge University Hospital.

UHN’s Chief Nurse Julie Hogg said: “I was delighted to be able to present Ilene with a well-deserved DAISY Leader Award.

“These awards are for exceptional midwifery or nursing leaders who create an environment where compassionate care is valued and thrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They recognise leaders who look after their teams, support high standards, and who inspire and lead their teams with competence and skill.

“Ilene does all of this and we are delighted to see her receive this internationally respected award for her contribution to midwifery services.”

Nurse Leaders Honourees and their stories of compassionate leadership are also registered with The DAISY Foundation and shared on the DAISY website

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award-2/