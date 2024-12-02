Hundreds of shoppers flock to launch of flagship Co-op store and coffee drive-thru

Hundreds of people got their first look at a new flagship food store and coffee drive-thru when they were officially unveiled at Glenvale Park, Wellingborough on Saturday (November 30).

The Heart of England Co-operative Society store takes pride of place as the ‘biggest, greenest and most advanced’ in its 38-strong portfolio.

The Bewiched drive-thru has a strong local flavour being just a mile away from where the chain was founded. Operated by the Heart of England Co-op on a franchise basis, it will be the first coffee drive-thru in the world to roast its own beans on site.

Inside there is seating for 64 customers with another area outside where food including cakes, pastries, sandwiches and paninis can also be enjoyed.

Steve Browne, chief executive of the Heart of England Co-operative Society (second from right) watches on as pupils from Glenvale Church of England Primary School cut the ribbon to officially open the new food store.

The Heart of England Co-op is the owner of the local retail centre at Glenvale Park and has invested £6.1m into the development which includes seven rental units.

Fast food outlet Subway, tanning salon Indigosun, and hairdressers Golden Scissors are among the other businesses which will be taking up occupancy at the retail centre.

Pupils at Glenvale Church of England Primary School took part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new store which has a floor space of 4,682 sq. ft. To mark the occasion the school received a £500 donation from the Heart of England Co-op.

Other community groups were also given a boost to their funds. Glenvale Park Football Club received £900 for a new kit from the Heart of England Co-op’s Helping Hearts scheme. Glenvale Park care home was awarded £500 towards its musical activities and a £500 donation was made to the Mother Christmas Shoebox Appeal to buy gifts for children who have had a tough start in life.

The new 4,682 sq ft store at Glenvale Park is the biggest and greenest in the Heart of England Co-op’s 38-strong portfolio. Pictured outside the new food store on launch day are (from l-r) Hannah Baldwin (team leader), Rob Owen (area manager), Robert Jones (store manager) and Jacqueline Coles (customer service adviser).

During the opening weekend, 200 goodie bags and free crumpets were handed out to shoppers. The Wellingborough Music Centre Band entertained families with Cooper the Bear also putting in an appearance.

Heart of England Co-op chief executive Steve Browne says the opening of the retail centre is a key landmark in the Society’s 192-year history.

“This is our most ambitious development to date. We feel proud and excited because the scale of our investment mirrors the faith we have in the future of Glenvale Park. The local centre is at the heart of a vibrant community with 3,000 new homes. It is bringing jobs and a fantastic mix of services that will benefit many thousands of people for generations to come.

“A considerable amount of planning has gone into our new food store, and the end result has more than matched our expectations. It is an imposing building, with a modern and vibrant feel, and has plenty of natural light flooding in through the glass frontage.

One of the first customers drives in for a coffee.

“I’m confident shoppers will appreciate the quality, value and choice that it offers. The early feedback we have received about the store and the coffee drive-thru has been extremely encouraging.”

The new Co-op features an in-store bakery and deli, with chilled food-to-go and Big Night In ranges, frozen drinks plus hot and cold food. Other features include InPost and Quadient parcel lockers and self-service check-outs.

The store, built by North Northamptonshire-based firm PGR Construction, has created 20 jobs with 15 more people being taken on at the coffee branch.

More than half of the food store’s energy comes from solar power, and it is packed with eco-friendly features.

A glimpse inside the impressive new Co-op store.

The refrigeration systems have significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) gases compared to older systems and use up to 35 per cent less energy.

Inside the building, a smart lighting system dims the lighting when sufficient sunlight enters the building, while outside the 76-bay car park has six rapid electric car chargers.

“The environment is a vital factor to us in every development we take on as we continue to make huge strides to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Mr Browne.

“Last year we invested £2m on green initiatives across our business. Our ultimate ambition is to get to net zero and lead by example in putting the planet first.”

He added: “Our new Wellingborough Co-op showcases many features which combine to make a significant impact as far as sustainability is concerned. Many of the products we sell at the Glenvale Park store have biodegradable packaging. We have also installed electronic price labels, which saves a considerable amount of paper and ink.

“Overall, it’s a really green store with a fantastic customer offering and we look forward to serving – and supporting – this new community for a very long time to come.”

The striking Bewiched coffee drive-thru will be the first of its kind in the world to roast its own beans on site.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, commented: "The opening of the Local Centre marks an exciting milestone for the growing community at Glenvale Park and we’re delighted that residents can now benefit from convenient access to fresh, locally sourced produce at the Co-op.

“We look forward to seeing the community make use of the new shop and wider amenity offering at the Local Centre."

The Heart of England Co-op is an independent co-operative, employing more than 700 people across its food and funeral divisions. The Society is also the largest independent retailer in Warwickshire, trading in Coventry, South Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.