Hundreds of people marched through Northampton for Women's Rights
Marches were also held across Bournemouth, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Barnsley, Brighton, Cambridge, Canterbury, Exeter, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield and Belfast. These were held on the same day as the American marches in solidarity, and organised by UK womens march, and assisted within Northampton by the Northants Lesbian Society.
Northamptons march went without a hitch. There was one member of the public who made a lewd gesture towards us (further proving the point of the march) and one person who tried to heckle the first speaker.
There were factual and concise speeches from the organizers and moving personal accounts from other speakers. The message is clear, a call to action against violence towards women and girls, a plea to politicians to not consider revoking the rights women have and a show of solidarity to women around the world.