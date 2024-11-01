HRH The Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO officially unveils Organ and Tissue Donation Memorial Sculpture at NGH

L to R, Laura Churchward (UHN CEO), HRH, Peter Martin (chair of the Organ Donation Committee), Mr. Alan Boaden (President St John Ambulance Northamptonshire), Beatrice Hoffman (Sculptor)

Royal visit delights staff and community representatives

His Royal Highness, The Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO, officially unveiled Northampton General Hospital’s Organ and Tissue Donation Memorial this week (Wednesday 30 October 2024).

The Duke met with members of the Northampton Organ Donation Committee, hospital staff involved in the organ donation process, as well as families who have supported donation and those who have received transplants. During the visit, the Duke was also invited by chair of the Organ Donation Committee, Peter Martin, to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion.

The sculpture is in a garden area next to the hospital’s south entrance and provides a space for people to reflect on the life-giving gift that donation provides. Designed by sculptor Beatrice Hoffman and commissioned and funded by the Northampton General Hospital Organ and Tissue Donation Committee, the sculpture aims to celebrate and remember the incredible difference organ and tissue donation can make to the lives of others.

Hayley Timms, Specialist Nurse in Organ Donation at Northampton General Hospital said: “Organ transplants are amazing life-saving gifts that are only made possible thanks to some remarkable families. These people show the strength to make an incredible decision during their saddest moments to support their loved one in saving lives through organ and tissue donation.

“The Organ and Tissue Donor Memorial is a beautiful and fitting way to honour and remember those who now live on through others and gives us all a permanent place to reflect on the difference they have made.”

Kristina Haggar is one of the patients who met the Duke. She received a lung transplant ten years ago and is now a part of the organ donation committee at NGH. She explained the significance of today for the committee and those who have received transplants: “It was wonderful to see His Royal Highness here to officially unveil the sculpture. The memorial is in a good prominent position in the hospital grounds for people to see and will hopefully inspire others to consider the gift of organ donation.”

Laura Churchward, Chief Executive of University Hospitals Northamptonshire said: “Organ and tissue donation is something that is often spoken about in the NHS, but it’s easy to forget that each day conversations are had and decisions are made which have a huge impact on people’s lives.

“The celebration this week to officially unveil the sculpture, gave us a chance to celebrate the incredible gift of the donors, their loved ones and the teams and people involved in organ donation.

“We hope that the space provides a chance for people to relax and maybe think about how they can register their own wishes and share these with family and friends”.

During the visit his Royal Highness also met with members of the Northamptonshire St Johns Cadets who were presented with a signed certificate to celebrate 100 years of their service in Northampton. The volunteer cadets take part in a full programme which provides them with first aid training and develops their skills for the future.