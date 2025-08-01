How Northampton’s growing population is changing how residents prepare for retirement

Northampton is officially one of the United Kingdom’s fastest-growing towns, and its rising population is impacting how residents are preparing their pensions.

According to the Cities Outlook 2025, Northampton is the seventh fastest-growing town in the country, having expanded its population growth rate by 11% since 2014, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Interestingly, the data shows that the largest demographic growing in Northampton is those aged between 16 and 64, which bucks a national trend of older populations outgrowing other age groups.

This trend has also carried strong implications for how local residents prepare for their retirement, with considerations surrounding housing a key factor in how individuals think about pension saving.

High Housing Demand Drives Rentals

Demand for council housing, particularly in West Northamptonshire, has seen the number of those waiting for homes double in the past year, as 5,000 residents enter the social housing system.

West Northamptonshire Council figures have shown that the authority receives an average of 700 applications a month for social housing, as opposed to 335 on average per month in 2024.

More Northampton residents appear to be renting as a whole, with pensioners among a growing number of individuals opting to rent privately in their old age.

ONS figures show that 486,795 households are occupied by individuals aged 65 and over nationwide, suggesting that 6.71% of all OAPs now rent their homes.

This represents a 52.8% increase on the 267,704 households occupied by OAPs in the private sector, and Northampton appears to be following the same trend.

For Northampton residents, 6.1% of locals aged 65 and over, representing 2,790 homes, rent privately.

With Northampton rental trends growing alongside the rising number of OAPs renting their property as opposed to buying outright or owning a mortgage, this points to a fundamental shift in how adults are saving for later life and suggests that more residents are placing more trust in managing their pensions to build their wealth in later life rather than property.

The Changing Pension Outlook

As fewer residents look to place their wealth in property, more could be drawn to building their pension pots instead for a comfortable retirement while renting their homes.

Private pensions are also growing in appeal due to changes to the state pension age, which will see the retirement age for men and women rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

As a result, we could see more savers turn to private pensions, with the Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, for short, offering far greater levels of control over investments.

SIPPs are a tax-efficient form of saving for retirement that qualifies for tax relief top-ups of 25% on personal contributions. This means that for every £80 deposited, the government will add another £20 to top the total up to £100.

The great thing about SIPPs is that the pension is controlled by the saver, helping to offer more flexibility with how pension pots are built.

The flexibility offered by SIPPs means that pension holders can use their funds to invest in stocks and shares, bonds, and even commercial property to build a nest egg for later life.

This means that residents are capable of saving at a rate that suits their financial goals while maintaining a level of comfort that may be jeopardised by homeownership. With a SIPP, it’s even possible to invest in property without the major financial outlay, helping more adults to build their wealth through different investment strategies.

Are Private Pensions More Efficient?

Although many investors desire to own their property, opting to focus on growing pension pots has shown more efficient rates of growth in recent years than house price appreciation.

In the United Kingdom, the average growth for pension funds per year has risen to nearly 8% over the past five years among those who are 30 years from retirement age.

In comparison, house prices have grown just 3.9% in the past year, indicating that pensions are more than an effective substitute for locking wealth within a home.

For Northampton’s growing population of 16 to 64-year-olds, retirement planning is likely to be at the forefront of many thoughts among local residents, and for strengthening rental trends, investing instead in a strong personal pension could pay dividends when it comes to retiring.

The Future of Retirement Planning

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing towns, Northampton’s rising population has offered an insight into broadening national trends over home ownership and renting and its impact on the future of retirement planning.

For a local population that appears increasingly content with private renting into the future, private pensions may offer the perfect solution for building wealth at a manageable rate, at a consistently strong level of growth.

With the flexibility of a SIPP, more residents may benefit from pension funds on their terms, which could help to offer a sizeable nest egg when it comes to reaching retirement age.