Housebuilder's hope for homelessness charity

A homelessness charity celebrating its 50th anniversary has been handed a boost thanks to a housebuilder in Northampton.

Northampton Hope Centre, located off Campbell Street in the town centre, formed in 1974 to help people tackle homelessness, hunger and hardship, and has been supporting people throughout Northampton for half a century.

The charity has received a donation of £3,914 from Northampton-based housing firm Miller Homes South Midlands, whose staff raised money by walking thousands of miles during its annual Active April campaign.

Miller Homes has partnered with the Hope Centre for its 50th anniversary in 2024 as its charity of choice, with staff members able to raise £1 for every mile walked during a month-long period as part of an initiative which is backed by the developer’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Michelle Smith, corporate engagement lead for Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We are really appreciative of the support local businesses give us, and this donation from Miller Homes will help us continue to do the life-changing work we are doing for the homeless in our area and vulnerable housed in our community.

“We are seeing on average 50-60 people every day in our homeless centre and the money we need to raise goes towards helping support those people towards a better future.

“Well done to the team for their remarkable efforts during Active April, a great initiative which we are so pleased to be reaping the rewards from.”

Located at its regional base in Swan Valley, Miller Homes South Midlands builds new homes at its Norwood Quarter development off Berrywood Road in Northampton, as well as proposals for a new development at the Stanton Cross consortium in Wellingborough.

Gavin Jones, regional operations director at Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Northampton Hope Centre provide incredible support to people who are in the most need of it, during some of the toughest periods of their lives when times have become extremely difficult.

“We are very proud to have partnered with the charity for their 50th anniversary, and are so pleased to have raised almost £4,000 for them so far through our Active April initiative at Miller Homes.

“We have plenty of other fundraising opportunities planned throughout the year, and are sure that the money the team is working hard to raise is being placed in the best possible hands at Northampton Hope Centre, for them to provide the real work back to the community.”