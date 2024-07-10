Housebuilder swaps hard hats for helmets to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new homes developer has raised thousands of pounds for a homelessness charity at a team fundraising event in Northampton.

Miller Homes South Midlands, based in Swan Valley, have raised upwards of £15,000 for its partnered charity, Northampton Hope Centre, after its staff and contractors took part in a go karting event at the Whilton Mill track near Daventry.

The housebuilder’s event included a team-based go karting race, with prizes awarded to the winning team and drivers, before the group enjoyed a barbecue by way of a thank you from the developer’s senior directors for helping to raise money for the charity during the event.

Miller Homes has partnered with Northampton Hope Centre in 2024 during the charity’s 50th anniversary. Based at its offices off Campbell Street in Northampton, the charity aim to support those most in need during periods of homelessness, hunger and hardship.

Formed in 1974, the charity is now seeing an average of between 50 and 60 people per day coming through its doors in need of support.

Michelle Smith, corporate engagement lead for Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We are seeing up to 60 people a day at the moment in our homeless centre. We continue to work with those people in our community most in need, giving them guidance, support and assistance back into housing pathways and back into a more stable way of life.

“We also work with many partner organisations to help tackle poor mental health, drug & alcohol issues and barriers to employment like opening bank accounts and access to showers and clean clothing.

“We rely heavily on donations and having partnerships like this with Miller Homes helps keep our income more sustainable to carry on doing the life-changing and sometimes life-saving work we do. Thank you to all those who took part and organised this fantastic event, it was brilliant!”

Miller Homes South Midlands is currently delivering 349 new homes at its Norwood Quarter development off Berrywood Road in Northampton.

Gavin Jones, regional operations director of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We set up an event for our team, and our partnered contractors, to come together and enjoy some out-of-work time to relax and enjoy themselves all while raising money for a really important cause.

“I know the team here really enjoyed the go karting experience at Whilton Mill, with a healthy amount of competitive spirit on show. We all enjoyed the barbecue food afterwards and it was great to see everyone with a smile on their face.

“We are working with Northampton Hope Centre, who also attended the event to see the fundraising in front of their eyes, to help raise vital money for their services, which go a long way to supporting the Northamptonshire community in times of hardship, which unfortunately is still the case for so many.”