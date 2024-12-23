Housebuilder raises almost £23,000 for Northampton homelessness charity

By Sam Smith
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A homelessness charity in Northampton has received close to £23,000 in charity funding from a housebuilder in 2024.

Northamptonshire-based Miller Homes South Midlands has raised £22,770 through a variety of charitable activities and events this year, after making Hope Centre its charity of the year for 2024.

Based on Ash Street in the town centre, Hope Centre specialises in supporting people affected by homelessness, hunger and hardship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, has been backed by Miller Homes for the calendar year, with the housing developer raising money for the charity through events such as a team go-karting day, quiz nights, walking challenges and sponsored activity.

Michelle Smith (centre) of the Hope Centre with (l-r) Rachel Rule, James Lambert, Gavin Jones and Alice Fisher of Miller Homes South MidlandsMichelle Smith (centre) of the Hope Centre with (l-r) Rachel Rule, James Lambert, Gavin Jones and Alice Fisher of Miller Homes South Midlands
Michelle Smith (centre) of the Hope Centre with (l-r) Rachel Rule, James Lambert, Gavin Jones and Alice Fisher of Miller Homes South Midlands

Miller Homes’ funding for Hope Centre will be spent on the charity’s services which includes supporting people facing homelessness and times of hardship, supplying them with warm clothing, blankets and sleeping bags, and offering breakfast, a hot meal and hot drinks six days a week.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We have been mightily impressed and proud of the entire team this year in their fundraising efforts for Hope Centre, who are a charity we felt passionate about supporting in 2024.

“To have raised almost £23,000 is a fantastic achievement and we’re absolutely thrilled to see that the money provided to Hope Centre has already been spent to help their vital services as they sadly remain as busy as ever supporting local people who are going through the most difficult of times.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miller Homes South Midlands is currently building new homes in Northampton and Wellingborough.

For more information on Hope Centre and its services, please visit https://northamptonhopecentre.org.uk/about-us/

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshireWellingborough
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice