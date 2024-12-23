Housebuilder raises almost £23,000 for Northampton homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homelessness charity in Northampton has received close to £23,000 in charity funding from a housebuilder in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire-based Miller Homes South Midlands has raised £22,770 through a variety of charitable activities and events this year, after making Hope Centre its charity of the year for 2024.

Based on Ash Street in the town centre, Hope Centre specialises in supporting people affected by homelessness, hunger and hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, has been backed by Miller Homes for the calendar year, with the housing developer raising money for the charity through events such as a team go-karting day, quiz nights, walking challenges and sponsored activity.

Michelle Smith (centre) of the Hope Centre with (l-r) Rachel Rule, James Lambert, Gavin Jones and Alice Fisher of Miller Homes South Midlands

Miller Homes’ funding for Hope Centre will be spent on the charity’s services which includes supporting people facing homelessness and times of hardship, supplying them with warm clothing, blankets and sleeping bags, and offering breakfast, a hot meal and hot drinks six days a week.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We have been mightily impressed and proud of the entire team this year in their fundraising efforts for Hope Centre, who are a charity we felt passionate about supporting in 2024.

“To have raised almost £23,000 is a fantastic achievement and we’re absolutely thrilled to see that the money provided to Hope Centre has already been spent to help their vital services as they sadly remain as busy as ever supporting local people who are going through the most difficult of times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes South Midlands is currently building new homes in Northampton and Wellingborough.

For more information on Hope Centre and its services, please visit https://northamptonhopecentre.org.uk/about-us/