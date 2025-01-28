Housebuilder lights the way for Northamptonshire school this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Marie Weller Primary School in Towcester have received a donation of hi-vis kit bags from David Wilson Homes to help them shine bright this winter.

The school, located nearby the homebuilder’s The Watlings development on Stourhead Drive, received 30 of the kit bags for its pupils to wear whilst on school trips. in order to ensure they can be easily seen on the roads during the darker nights.

Dan Cox, Head of School at Marie Weller Primary School, said: “At Marie Weller Primary School, safety is always a priority. The hi-vis kit bags donated by David Wilson Homes will not only help keep our children visible during school trips, but they’ll also be used by teachers and staff to safely store medication and key trip documents. This practical support enhances our ability to ensure safe and organised outings for the children, especially during the darker months.”

Findings from the Department for Transport, following the National Travel Survey, identified that 49% of children between the ages of five and 10-years-old walked to school in 2023.

The donation was made following Road Safety Week in November. Led by charity, Brake, Road Safety Week inspires thousands of schools, organisations and communities to share important messages about road safety and remember people affected by road death and injury.

The donation from the homebuilder was designed to encourage pupils to stay active whilst making certain they remained visible during the darker nights and mornings.

As highlighted by Brake, someone is killed or seriously injured on the UK roads every 17 minutes, so making sure school children can safely walk to and from school is a priority David Wilson Homes.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Now the darker nights are here, we want to ensure local pupils are safe and seen on their school trips.

“We provide hi-vis equipment to school each winter as we endeavour to help pupils in their efforts to walk to school, and the hi-vis kit bags will hopefully allow the children at Marie Weller Primary School to do just that.”

For more information about any nearby housing developments, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.