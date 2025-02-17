Hope Centre welcomes solidarity shown towards individuals facing homelessness in Northamptonshire

Council leaders and the local community unite in support of people struggling with homelessness in Northamptonshire.

The Northampton Hope Centre’s Big Sleep Out event has been a crucial initiative in raising awareness and funds to support individuals experiencing homelessness for the past 12 years. On Friday, 7th February 2025, among the 42 people sleeping out under the stars at the Mercure Hotel were Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Sally Burns, Director of Public health, Cllr. Fiona Cole and the High Sheriff, Amy Crawfurd. Nick Wilson, a local disability advocate and veteran, also took part in the Big Sleep Out to highlight an often-overlooked aspect of homelessness – those with disabilities struggling to live independently due to inadequate housing.

Homelessness remains a significant issue across the UK, with the lack of affordable, single-occupancy homes being one of the leading causes. The Hope Centre provides vital support not only for street homeless individuals but also for those that sofa surf or live in accommodation lacking basic facilities such as cooking or washing amenities.

Kyra Williams from the Hope Centre explained, “We see around 65 individuals everyday at our Homeless Centre, who need clothing, showers, a hot meal, and intensive case working to help them transition and remain in suitable accommodation. It’s a long and difficult journey, but the support from our community is invaluable.

"Seeing representatives from local council, businesses, and individuals come together in solidarity has a positive impact on rebuilding lives. Having leaders actively engaged in our charity means that the challenges people face is being acknowledged and discussed, it creates a space where we can work together toward solutions such as our winter shelter.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, commented: “The Big Sleep Out is a powerful reminder of the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness in our communities. While spending a single night outside cannot truly reflect the struggles that many endure daily, it does help to raise awareness and vital funds to support those in need.

“Tackling homelessness requires a united effort, and I am incredibly proud of the collaboration between the Council, the Hope Centre, local businesses, and community members. Together, we are working to provide not only immediate support but also long-term solutions that will help people rebuild their lives.

“West Northamptonshire Council remains committed to preventing homelessness, increasing access to affordable housing, and ensuring that those who find themselves in difficult circumstances receive the help they need to regain stability and independence. Events like this highlight the power of community and the difference we can make when we stand together.”

The Big Sleep Out event has raised over £20,271 for the charity, with donations still coming in. If you would like to contribute and support the Hope Centre, please visit www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.

About Northampton Hope Centre

Northampton Hope Centre is a local charity supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty. The charity works tirelessly to provide essential services, from crisis support to mental health, wellbeing and housing support, helping to rebuild lives and create lasting change in the community.