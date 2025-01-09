Hope Centre opens winter night shelter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton Hope Centre successfully opens a temporary winter shelter to support vulnerable street homeless individuals as the temperature plummets.

The Hope Centre officially opened the doors to their winter shelter on the 6th of January, coinciding with plummeting temperatures below freezing. Their winter provision is paired with extended hours at their Homeless Centre, ensuring the street homeless have around the clock support.

The Hope Centre's day centre will be providing hot drinks, breakfast, a freshly cooked hot lunch and hot soup in the early evening. Additionally they provide hot showers, a clothing washing and drying service, clean clothes and personal care packs, along with a wide range of tailored support to help people into permanent accommodation.

The winter shelter is a life-saving intiative, providing critical support throughout the cold months, regardless of whether SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) is activated.

Kyra Williams, Head of Fundraising and Marketing explains; "We are committed to supporting the street homeless this winter, and this initiative, along with our extended services, will provide essential and life-saving support. It has been very challenging getting this facility up and running in time, but we have done it, and the first few nights have been a success."

Kyra explains that the winter shelter has only been possible through the Hope Centre's partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, the financial donations the charity received through their Christmas campaign, and the team of volunteers who are helping run the shelter. "It has been a challenge to find the funding for the shelter, the costs are huge, but everyone at Hope are committed to doing their best to support the homeless, and it's during these freezing winter months that we have to step up."

If you are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or know someone who needs support, please register for assistance at the Hope Centre, Oasis House, 35-37 Campbell Street, Northampton, NN1 3DS, or call 01604 214300

To donate or learn more about the Hope Centre’s work, visit: www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk