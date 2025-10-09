Homelium Care Northampton invites local residents to “Ask Homelium” events at Wootton and Brixworth Libraries
The sessions will take place at:
Brixworth Library
Wednesday 5th November 11am-1pm
Wootton Community Library
Wednesday 12th November 10:30am-1pm
Each session offers a welcoming space where anyone can pop in, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea or coffee and ask questions to our regional care manager, Aude, about all things home care and support services that we offer. Whether you’re exploring care options for yourself, helping a loved one, or simply curious about what care at home looks like, the Homelium Care team will be on hand to listen, advise and share useful information.
There are no presentations, no pressure, just open conversation and practical guidance. It’s a great opportunity to get free, trusted advice in a relaxed setting, meet members of the Homelium team and learn more about how professional home care can help people stay independent and supported at home.
“We know that talking about care can sometimes feel daunting,” said Aude, Area Care Manager at Homelium Care. “Our goal with the Ask Homelium sessions is to make those conversations easier, giving people a friendly space to ask questions, share concerns and find the right support for them or their loved ones.”
Homelium Care provides a range of high-quality, person-centred home care services across Northamptonshire, from daily care visits, companionship and support with day-to-day living, to 24/7 live in care and overnight care.
Everyone is welcome, bring your questions, bring a friend and find out how Homelium Care Northampton can support you and your family.
For more information about the events or Homelium Care’s services, visit Homelium.com or contact the team at 0333 3448 677