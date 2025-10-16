Homelium Care launches in Northampton – Offering two hours of free home care and a free consultation
The offer is designed to give families a chance to experience Homelium’s compassionate and professional care first-hand, completely free of charge, while helping loved ones stay independent and comfortable at home.
“We believe nobody should have to go into a care home if they don’t want to,” said Annie, Director of Homelium Care. “Our goal is to make high-quality, person-centred home care more accessible. By offering two free hours of care, we’re giving families the confidence to see how we can make a real difference in their loved one’s life.”
Homelium Care provides a wide range of services including personal care, companionship, dementia support, medication management, meal preparation, and respite care — all tailored to individual needs.
The Northampton branch is now supporting families across the local area, helping elderly residents live safely and happily in their own homes.
The offer includes:
- A free, no-obligation consultation with a Homelium Care specialist
- Two free hours of home care, which can be used as a single session
- Available to self-funded clients in the Northampton area
Families can book their free consultation and claim the offer by visiting www.homelium.com/northampton or calling 0333 3448 677