Homelium Care launches in Northampton – Offering two hours of free home care and a free consultation

Homelium Care, one of the UK’s fastest-growing home care providers, has officially launched its trusted home care services in Northampton — and to celebrate, is offering two hours of free home care and a free consultation to new clients in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer is designed to give families a chance to experience Homelium’s compassionate and professional care first-hand, completely free of charge, while helping loved ones stay independent and comfortable at home.

“We believe nobody should have to go into a care home if they don’t want to,” said Annie, Director of Homelium Care. “Our goal is to make high-quality, person-centred home care more accessible. By offering two free hours of care, we’re giving families the confidence to see how we can make a real difference in their loved one’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homelium Care provides a wide range of services including personal care, companionship, dementia support, medication management, meal preparation, and respite care — all tailored to individual needs.

Homelium Carer

The Northampton branch is now supporting families across the local area, helping elderly residents live safely and happily in their own homes.

The offer includes:

A free, no-obligation consultation with a Homelium Care specialist

with a Homelium Care specialist Two free hours of home care , which can be used as a single session

, which can be used as a single session Available to self-funded clients in the Northampton area

Families can book their free consultation and claim the offer by visiting www.homelium.com/northampton or calling 0333 3448 677