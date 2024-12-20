An award-winning Northampton restaurant will ensure nobody goes hungry on Christmas Day by offering complimentary takeaways to the homeless community.

Saffron, In Castilian Street, will be handing out a hot meal and a soft drink to those living on the streets between 2pm and 3pm on Christmas Day.

Saffron owner Naz Islam said: “Supporting the most vulnerable members of our society is a key priority for all of us over the festive period and providing a hot meal for those who find themselves without a roof over their heads on Christmas Day is the least we could do.

“Christmas is a time where we enjoy spending time with our loved ones but not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to do that. We want to ensure those people don’t get forgotten about and that they are looked after.”

Earlier this year, Naz was awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his philanthropy while he also received a British Citizens Award for his commitment to fundraising.

He was previously awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Community Contribution by the Mayor of Northampton in recognition of his charity work and commitment to the community.

Naz has raised more than £100,000 for local charities and established a school and orphanage in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh with the help of his family.

In 2022, Naz was given an honorary degree from the University of Northampton in recognition of his services to business and community cohesion.