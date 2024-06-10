Homebuilder helps fund 120 counselling sessions for survivors of sexual violence
For nearly 40 years Northamptonshire Rape Crisis has provided therapeutic support through counselling and group work as well as providing information, advice and emotional support in a safe and trusted environment.
The charity also work to raise awareness to prevent rape, sexual violence and abuse through campaigning and education. Services are available to all survivors of sexual violence, rape and childhood sexual abuse as well as their non-offending partners, family or friends.
The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
Tina Matthew, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, said: “We were absolutely delighted and proud that our work has been recognised by Barratt Homes. We want everyone to know about the services we offer. It is extremely important to us.
“We all know someone who has been impacted by sexual violence, but our cause is not always easy to talk about. So, to see our message and work getting through despite this is really important to us.
“One vital counselling session costs £25. With this donation from Barratt Homes we will be able to reach even more people and help them move on in their lives, through counselling and emotional support.
“The Community Fund scheme demonstrates the close connection between staff and their local community. This is a fantastic initiative and allows many smaller charities to benefit. We would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”
Each year Northamptonshire Rape Crisis helps almost a 1,000 local people to access support, information and advice following sexual violence. In 2023, the charity also supported over 80 people through the criminal justice system.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build.
“We are delighted to be able to offer Northamptonshire Rape Crisis a donation to support the important work it does making a huge difference to so many lives.”
To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Northamptonshire Rape Crisis.