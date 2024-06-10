Homebuilder helps fund 120 counselling sessions for survivors of sexual violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Rape Crisis has received a £3,000 donation from local homebuilder Barratt Homes to assist with its vital work empowering people to cope, recover and move on from rape, sexual violence and abuse.

For nearly 40 years Northamptonshire Rape Crisis has provided therapeutic support through counselling and group work as well as providing information, advice and emotional support in a safe and trusted environment.

The charity also work to raise awareness to prevent rape, sexual violence and abuse through campaigning and education. Services are available to all survivors of sexual violence, rape and childhood sexual abuse as well as their non-offending partners, family or friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

BN - SGB-43185 - Kate from Barratt Homes presenting Northamptonshire Rape Crisis with their cheque

Tina Matthew, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, said: “We were absolutely delighted and proud that our work has been recognised by Barratt Homes. We want everyone to know about the services we offer. It is extremely important to us.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by sexual violence, but our cause is not always easy to talk about. So, to see our message and work getting through despite this is really important to us.

“One vital counselling session costs £25. With this donation from Barratt Homes we will be able to reach even more people and help them move on in their lives, through counselling and emotional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Community Fund scheme demonstrates the close connection between staff and their local community. This is a fantastic initiative and allows many smaller charities to benefit. We would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”

BN - SGB-43179 - Kate from Barratt Homes talking with staff from Northamptonshire Rape Crisis

Each year Northamptonshire Rape Crisis helps almost a 1,000 local people to access support, information and advice following sexual violence. In 2023, the charity also supported over 80 people through the criminal justice system.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Northamptonshire Rape Crisis a donation to support the important work it does making a huge difference to so many lives.”