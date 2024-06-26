Homebuilder goes the extra mile with Northampton 10k race sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes Northampton sponsored the recent Northampton 10k event in support of Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Northamptonshire Health Charity was the official charity partner of the event and Barratt Homes made a £5,000 sponsorship in support of its work.

As well as this, eight Barratt Homes Northampton employees took part in the race itself, and together raised over £1,600, and received an additional £1,000 through match funding, meaning a total of £2,600 was donated to the charity.

Northamptonshire Health Charity supports Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital, and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Christina Kelly, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships at Northamptonshire Health Charity, said: “Thank you to Barratt Homes for its continued generosity and commitment, this time in supporting us at the Northampton 10K.

“Partnerships like this really help us enhance our local NHS, making a positive and meaningful difference to the lives of patients being cared for within our local hospitals. Thank you again for standing with us!”

The developer also provided two cheer stations along the course to motivate the runners on their way to the finish line.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re extremely proud to sponsor the Northampton 10k in support of Northamptonshire Health Charity.

“The charity provides enhanced support for the local hospitals’ patients, families and staff, and we’re very proud of all our employees who took part in the event and raised funds to help a good cause.”

The sponsorship follows Barratt Homes Northampton’s charity Spinathon for the NHS’ 75th Anniversary, in which it raised £21,062 for Northamptonshire Health Charity.