Homebuilder donates £1,500 to Northamptonshire grief charity

Northamptonshire charity, The Never Alone Project, has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes South Midlands to support its vital work.

The Never Alone Project supports grieving children and their families, carers and teachers by reducing isolation and creating a safe space to deal with grief.

In 2016, founder Ilze Lee lost her father and brother only nine days apart. A few months after that, the father of her two young children also unexpectedly died.

Seeking support locally and finding none, Ilze set out to learn all about healthy grieving. She qualified as an Advanced Grief Recovery Specialist whilst supporting her family through this difficult time.

DWSM - SGB-2053 - Fitzroy and Kate of DWH handing the cheque to Ilze at The Never Alone Project

Ilze Lee, Founder and Chair of Trustees at The Never Alone Project, said: “On behalf of the charity, I would like to say a massive thank you to David Wilson Homes for this donation.

“Donations such as this enable us to do so much more than just sticking a plaster over the pain. The work we do quite literally impacts not only the present, but also the future of the children.

“This donation will go towards our work with schools, providing teachers with resources to help them communicate and support children who have lost someone special to them.”

The Never Alone Project was officially registered as a charity in January 2023 and is on course to help over 800 people in 2024.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Ilze added: “David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme makes such a difference to small charities like ours. Receiving donations like this is what enables us to offer flexible services, according to what our community needs.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are proud to help The Never Alone Project support those in the local community dealing with grief.

“As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support every community in which we operate, and we’re pleased to hear how this donation will help the charity with its important work.”

To find out more about the work of the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at The Never Alone Project.