HIV and hepatitis screening pilot to launch at NGH

Screening will help detect viruses earlier and enable appropriate treatment.

Patients attending the Emergency Department at Northampton General Hospital will soon be offered opt-out testing for blood-borne viruses, whilst supporting important research

The year-long testing project – which started in the county at Kettering General Hospital at the beginning of November – will now roll out to Northampton General Hospital on Monday December 2.

It is the second phase of a national study by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and is part of work being done at 47 hospital sites across the country.

Blood borne virus testing is launching at NGH's emergency department.

In Northamptonshire it is a collaboration between the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (KGH and NGH) and Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust.

As an opt-out screening study it means all patients attending NGH’s Emergency Department who are aged 18 and above and need a blood test will receive screening unless they ask to opt-out, in a similar way to the screening of all pregnant women for blood borne viruses.

The results of the screening will be anonymised and used for research – only those with reactive tests for HIV or Hepatitis B and C will be contacted for further testing and specialist support from Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (for HIV) and Northampton General Hospital (for Hepatitis B and C).

Dr Sophie Herbert, a Consultant with NHFT's Sexual Health Services, said: “Evidence so far shows that opt out testing is proving to be effective both in identifying and providing care to people with blood-borne infections like HIV and hepatitis who were unaware of their diagnosis or had become disengaged with care.

“It will also help reduce the number of people presenting with late infections and help reduce their prevalence in our communities.”

NGH’s Deputy Divisional Director for Medicine and Urgent Care, Dr Tristan Dyer, said: “By normalising testing as part of an emergency department (ED) attendance when blood is drawn, we help reduce stigma for these conditions and reach patients who might not otherwise come forward.

“Patients who test positive for hepatitis B or C will be contacted by the hospital in the normal way and offered appropriate care.

“Those with positive tests for HIV will be offered support through Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust’s specialist services.”

In the long term it is hoped most hospitals will offer screening in their Emergency Departments and support the World Health Organisation’s 2030 goals of zero transmission of HIV and viral hepatitis.

Northamptonshire has been chosen as it has local authority areas with a high prevalence of HIV with 2 (North Northamptonshire) and 2.5 (West Northamptonshire) cases per 1,000.

Northamptonshire hospitals are contributing to the national research through providing data about the testing. This includes the number of patients who test positive for undiagnosed blood-borne viruses. All research data shared is anonymised; there will be no link to people’s names or identity.

It is hoped the expansion of testing into Emergency Departments will enable more patients to be identified and treated for these conditions as early as possible to reduce the impact on their health and long-term costs for the NHS. It would also help reduce the prevalence of Hepatitis B and C and HIV in our communities.