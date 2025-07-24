Historic Weldon Lodge to be restored as new headquarters for Kori Construction

Local construction firm breathes new life into Corby’s second oldest building.

A long-neglected piece of Corby’s history is set to be restored and revitalised, as Kori Construction announces its purchase of Weldon Lodge – a Grade II listed farmhouse dating back to the 17th century. The company plans to transform the historic site into its new headquarters, while also creating a welcoming space for the local community.

Weldon Lodge, believed to be the second oldest building in Corby, has stood empty since 2014 and has lacked a defined purpose for many years. Despite its national listing status and rich heritage, the building has faced gradual decline. Kori Construction aims to change that with a two-phase restoration and redevelopment project.

The farmhouse, originally built in the 1600s and remodelled over the centuries, boasts unique historical features, including a rare lime-ash floor with a reed base – a traditional construction method no longer in use.

The project will begin with urgent restoration works to stabilise and preserve the structure. This includes underpinning, roof and masonry repairs, and measures to tackle long-standing water ingress. These essential works will make the building wind- and watertight, safeguarding it for future use.

Phase two will focus on the interior transformation. The main lodge will be fitted out with high-quality meeting rooms and workspaces, combining carefully preserved heritage features such as fireplaces and exposed beams, with modern design for comfort and functionality.

Alongside the lodge, a detached barn on the site will be converted into a public tearoom. Retaining its rustic charm, the space will serve as a relaxed gathering place for both the Kori team and local residents, featuring indoor and outdoor seating.

George Evans, Senior Land & Development Manager at Kori Construction, shared his enthusiasm for the project: “This is a really exciting project for us at Kori – creating a new purpose-designed HQ that reflects our growth, ambition, and values, while breathing new life into a neglected heritage asset.

“Weldon Lodge has huge character and history, and we’re proud to be restoring it into a sustainable, modern workspace for the future of the business.”

In addition to the historic restoration, Kori will obtain consent for a new two-storey barn style building on the site to serve as the company’s main office. Designed to be three times the size of their current premises to support the rapidly growing company, the new building will offer an open-plan layout with hot-desking facilities, private call booths, breakout areas, quiet zones, and flexible working spaces.

The development will also include a large boardroom, various meeting rooms across both buildings, generous storage, a dedicated kitchen and breakout area, and ample on-site parking.

Kori has already engaged positively with Weldon Parish Council, North Northamptonshire Council, local residents, and the wider community to ensure the project reflects local interests. The company sees the development not just as an investment in its future, but as an opportunity to preserve and celebrate a vital piece of Corby’s past.

“This project is more than just a new office,” said Jordan Connachie, Managing Director at Kori Construction.

“It’s a chance to restore a cherished building, create a unique and inspiring workspace for our team, and give something back to the community we’re proud to be a part of.”

Work on the site is already underway, with a full planning application due to be submitted this summer.