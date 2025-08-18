Historic Judges Lodgings in Northampton's George Row faces uncertain future as sale looms

There are many fine historic buildings at the centre of Northampton. Of those facing George Row, St Giles Square, Guildhall Road and Angel Street the Judges Lodgings is my favourite.

There was no written guide available for me when I first visited whilst writing an account of the Culworth Gang. The gang were notorious highwaymen and robbers who were imprisoned and tried on this site before the hangings at the town’s Racecourse in the eighteenth century.

Public access was available to many of the buildings during Heritage Day visits or by special arrangement with the owners, principally the local council. I became fascinated by the history of the site generally as I researched the Culworth Gang’s time of imprisonment at the County Gaol (now part of County Hall in George Row), and trial, at the 1787 Summer Assizes at the adjoining Sessions House.

Having published my account of the Culworth Gang I set about writing up what I had learned about this historic group of buildings. Some of the council owned buildings appeared underutilised and I feared for their future.

Judges Lodgings and Sessions House

The wonderful Judges Lodgings is to the immediate east of Sessions House. Built as an impressive town house shortly after the Great Fire of 1675, the house was acquired by the town corporation shortly afterwards for the use of visiting circuit judges and their retainers. These county administrative buildings have now been in continuous use for well over 300 years.

Even before the Great Fire the site had comprised part of the infamous Bell Inn, acquired by the magistrates for a temporary County Gaol after the town’s castle had become ruinous. Many are recorded as having died in the dungeons. A sad memorial to one Thomas Madewell who was imprisoned for refusing to swear an oath of allegiance can be found in the garden behind Judges Lodgings.

To this day Judges Lodgings remains the hub of judicial life of Northampton. The Lodgings are fully staffed for the visit of high court judges and the Lord Lieutenant has an office there.

Dignitaries meet at the Judges Lodgings before and after important services at nearby All Saints church. The lodgings come alive when a visiting judge is in town and the town’s important people parade to and from the church, and of course on the annual Oak Apple Day in May.

On 8th September 2022 the Lodgings became a particular hive of activity during Operation London Bridge after our monarch passed away. Within hours of the Queen’s death her representatives assembled at Judges Lodgings before proceeding to All Saints to attend a solemn service conducted by Rev Oliver Coss.

So, it is a great shame today to see the Judges Lodgings is to be sold. Details of the property together with one or two other historic and equally little remembered buildings on the site are being advertised on the internet.

I hope Judges Lodgings in particular finds a buyer sympathetic to history who understands the national importance of these fine buildings on George Row.

For anyone interested in further reading about Judges Lodgings and adjoining buildings, copies of my guide book Gaols, Gallows and Ghosts are available from the Museum and Art Gallery bookshop and Georges Café.