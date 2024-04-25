Hip, hip, hooray for St George's Day!

In honour of the patron saint of England, staff and residents at the home marked the day with learning all about jousting and watching a jousting tournament online. The residents of the home also enjoyed an afternoon of traditional classical English much from a local classical duo. They shared the history of the music and what it meant to the audiences of the time. Giving the celebrations a gourmet twist, the head chef at the home prepared a traditional English lunch for everyone and themed cakes for the day.