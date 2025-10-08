High Sheriff honours founder of Own Merit CIC for outstanding community contribution

Own Merit founder Darryn Frost receives his award from The High Sheriff , Jeremy Sharman

The founder of Own Merit CIC, Darryn Frost, has been recognised by the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire for his outstanding contribution to the community and his work supporting people leaving prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was presented by Mr Jeremy Sharman, High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, during the Rehabilitation Conference at the University of Northampton.

The honour acknowledges the significant impact of Own Merit CIC, a community interest company dedicated to creating homes and hope for people rebuilding their lives after incarceration. Through its work, the organisation provides essential housing, guidance, and rehabilitation support — helping individuals find stability, purpose, and a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award celebrates the mission of Own Merit and our belief that when we trust in people, real change happens,” said Frost. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised and deeply grateful to everyone supporting the movement for better housing and rehabilitation across Northamptonshire.”

The High Sheriff’s certificate commends Frost for his “valuable service to the community” and the “significant contribution” he has made to enhancing the lives of local residents.

With continued dedication to social reintegration and housing reform, Own Merit CIC remains committed to building pathways to lasting change. “The journey continues,” Frost added, “and the best is yet to come.”