Heyford Fields Marina donates £2150 to Breast Cancer UK
During the summer of 2024, some of the girls at Heyford Fields Marina produced a 2025 calendar in the theme of the famous Calendar Girls to raise awareness and generate funds for Breast Cancer UK.
Thanks to the generous support of Lightdraw Photography, Towcester and Midland Regional Printers, Nottingham, 100% of the proceeds of the calendar sales was donated to the charity.
The project was arranged by Sue Winters, who moors a boat at the marina with her huband Rob. Tina and Chay Adams, the marina owners gave their full support.
There is still more money to collect and a few calendars are still avaiable.