Heritage Open Days at Billing Road Cemetery

Members of ‘Friends of Billing Road Cemetery’ had a busy Heritage Open Days weekend earlier this month (13th – 15th September).

On the Friday morning the Friends led a litter-pick the cemetery and the frontage on Billing Road. Then, in the afternoon, we had a brisk 90 minutes raking grass cuttings before the grass collecting ‘pod’ was collected by IDVerde – a good workout for all! Thank you everyone who took part in these activities and to IDVerde for supplying the pod.

On Saturday and Sunday, as one of the many Heritage Open Days events in Northampton, we offered guided tours of the cemetery – three tours on Saturday and two on Sunday. In total 52 people took advantage of the tours given by two of our committee members – Graham and Christine. In addition, we gave our self-guided tour sheets to those who couldn’t take advantage of the guided ones.

The weather was kind to us and, as well as those interested in the tours, we had a lot of interest from passers-by, both in the cemetery and on Billing Road.

If you would like information about ‘Friends of Billing Road Cemetery’, please email [email protected]