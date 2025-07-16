Heritage comes to life: Castle Park welcomes new storytelling poles

The heritage poles form part of a wider heritage timeline trail that will celebrate the rich and diverse history of Northampton, including its Anglo-Saxon origins, the Norman influence of Simon de Senlis, and the legacy of Northampton Castle. These poles will guide visitors through centuries of local history, enhancing the cultural experience of the park and connecting key historical landmarks.

The installation is part of the Council’s ambitious Castle Park project, which is transforming the former Chalk Lane car park into a vibrant green space. The park will feature a castle-themed play area, a community garden, improved lighting, and a walking trail that follows the footprint of the original Northampton Castle wall. The project is being delivered in partnership with local contractor Jeakins Weir and landscape architects BDP, with funding from the Towns Fund, Section 106 contributions, and West Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said:

“These heritage poles aren’t just decoration, they’re a statement. A reminder that Northampton’s rich heritage and culture matter. We’re proud of where we’ve come from, and we’re investing in where we’re going. Each pole tells part of our town’s story, from industry to royalty, rebellion to resilience. Castle Park plays a key role in reconnecting the town centre, opening up green, welcoming spaces, and creating a place where people feel proud to live, work and visit.”

Alistair Weir, Managing Director of Jeakins Weir said:

“The installation of the heritage poles is a key milestone in the Castle Park project and one of the most visually striking moments so far. It is great to see the progress we are making on delivering a welcoming, engaging space for the community. Seeing them in place brings the vision to life in a powerful way.”