The start of October marks Stoptober, a national campaign which encourages people to quit smoking for good.

Smoking remains the biggest behavioural cause of preventable death, with 64,000 deaths a year and quitting is one of the best things a smoker can do for their health. If you quit for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good. That is why West Northamptonshire Council will be hosting events out in the local community to encourage people across the area to join thousands of others who are committing to quitting this October.

People across West Northamptonshire can access free support through the Council’s Stop Smoking Service. There is a wide-range of support including a 12-week course with sessions either on the telephone or face-face, as well additional support with e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement therapy which can be delivered straight to your door. If you’d like to speak to someone about support this Stoptober join one of the drop in sessions at:

Friday 4 October 9am – 4pm at Weston Favell shopping centre, outside Costa

Tuesday 8 October 9am – 4pm at Grosvenor Shopping centre, outside River Island on the ground floor

Thursday 10 October 9am – 4pm at Northampton General Hospital at the South Entrance outside Marks & Spencer

Helping our residents to stop smoking with free support

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “When you stop smoking good things can start to happen, within days or weeks you have more energy, and your senses of taste and smell improve. Not only this, but quitting could save the average smoker £2,000 per year. Quitting this autumn could ease financial pressures and you could see significant improvements to physical and mental health.

“If you’ve quit before, or are looking to save money and improve your wellbeing – I’d encourage you to reach out to our stop smoking service to find out more about the free support we can offer to help you quit for good.”

To find out more information please visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking or you can get in touch with the service today on 0300 126 5700.