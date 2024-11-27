Help shape sexual health services in West Northamptonshire

Residents and stakeholders are invited to share their views on how sexual and reproductive health services will be delivered across West Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, these services are provided through a joint arrangement with Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) for both West and North Northamptonshire Councils. With the contract set to end in March 2025, WNC is proposing a partnership agreement with NHFT to continue delivering sexual and reproductive health services for our communities from April 2025.

The proposed partnership aims to improve the services to enhance health outcomes, streamline resources, and ensure minimal disruption for those accessing these important services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC said:

a doctor

"We are committed to ensuring that everyone in West Northamptonshire has access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health services. This consultation is an important opportunity for residents to have their say on how these vital services are delivered. Partnering with NHFT will allow us to maintain continuity, address community needs, and improve outcomes, but your feedback will be invaluable in shaping the final agreement. I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and help us build the best possible future for our health services."

WNC has already conducted extensive research and engagement to understand the community’s needs and experiences. The Council now seeks public feedback to identify any potential gaps or issues before finalising the arrangement.

Have Your Say

The consultation is open until midnight on Tuesday, 17 December 2024. Share your views here: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/public-health/delivery-of-sexual-health-services/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the proposal is supported, the partnership agreement between WNC and NHFT will commence on 1 April 2025 and continue until 31 March 2028. The transition aims to ensure minimal disruption, so users will experience little to no change in service provision.