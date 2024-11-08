Help elf-tastic mission to spread festive cheer to patients

Your chance to make a difference to someone in hospital over Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those festive elves - who will be delivering presents to inpatients over the Christmas period - are calling on people across Northamptonshire to help them in their mission!

NHFT is teaming up with Northamptonshire Health Charity to promote the fundraising drive to ensure that, with local support, enough funds can be raised to donate festive gifts to people spending Christmas in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes all in-patients at Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital, and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, which support mental health inpatients and those in community hospitals.

Festive 'elves' from Northamptonshire Health Charity will be giving gifts to patients over Christmas

There is a Christmas raffle, with tickets on sale now, with some amazing opportunities to win - including a £2,000 top prize (donated by Barratt Homes)!

Second prize is a 7-night luxury self-catering holiday accommodation (donated by RCI) with £250 cash spending money.

Third prize is a £500 M&S voucher, plus runner-up prizes of ten £50 Next vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an extra draw for anyone who takes at least three books of tickets to sell by Friday 13 December with a prize of Afternoon Tea for two at Fawsley Hall (donated by Fawsley Hall).

Raffle tickets can be purchased via https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasRaffleJoy and at charity stalls including on Monday 11 November at Café Vie, St Marys, Kettering, from 10am-2pm, and on Thursday 28 November at Café Vie, Berrywood Hospital, from 10am-2pm, as well as at Isebrook Hospital, Wellingborough, Kettering General Hospital, and Northampton General Hospital. They can also be bought at selected craft fairs, Christmas events, and supermarkets, and at the Northamptonshire Health Charity offices.

Raffle tickets are available for £1 each, or £10 for a book (which is the cost of each individual patient gift).

The deadline to buy raffle tickets is 17 December, with the prize draw being held on 19 December.

How you can help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elves want every inpatient across the county to receive a gift. This year, instead of asking for physical gifts, they are asking people to get involved by:

Celebrating 'Elf Service' week (9 December) and fundraising

Buying or selling raffle tickets via

Donating money for the purchase of gifts via

By raising or donating money, instead of providing physical gifts, it ensures that:

There is equity across all departments and age groups; no-one will go without

It follows infection prevention control procedures - keeping staff and patients safe

Patients receive gifts that are practical and appropriate - reducing waste and saving money to help the charity do even more

Anything people can do to support the campaign would be invaluable!

Last year, patients who received gifts thanked those who had helped provide them saying: "Thank you so much for the presents you gave us at Christmas. I didn't have many because I was in hospital. I think the work you do is wonderful."

Another patient said: "Thank you for the presents you donated; they were very appreciated in difficult times. Your kindness will not be forgotten."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Wright, head of fundraising at Northamptonshire Health Charity, said: With each donation, we can ensure that every patient receives a thoughtful gift, thanks to our wonderful supporters. We're incredibly grateful for all contributions that help spread kindness and cheer to those in our local hospitals.

Tim Diggle, NHFT's charity and partnerships manager, said: "We are so grateful for all the people who support us through Northamptonshire Health Charity, whether they are buying raffle tickets or making a donation. Nobody chooses to be in hospital over Christmas, so it's a lovely gesture staff can make, to give out presents to those patients who are staying with us."